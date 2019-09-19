Wife of Jackson mayor appears in court; hearing reset for November

JACKSON, Tenn. — The wife of Jackson’s mayor appeared in court briefly Thursday afternoon where her hearing was reset for November.

Jessica “Nikki” Conger was cited July 21 on a misdemeanor shoplifting charge at Walmart on Emporium Drive in north Jackson.

Conger was in the self-checkout area just before 3 p.m. when she failed to ring up 28 items, totaling over $84, according to the citation.

Conger is scheduled to appear in court again at 1:30 p.m. November 7.