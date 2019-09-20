Cold Front Coming in on Monday

Weather Update – 6:30 p.m. – Friday, September 20th

Though just shy of 90°F in Jackson today, temperatures were still well above average for this time of the year! The humidity is relatively low for West Tennessee tonight but you can expect more warm weather this weekend before a cold front comes into West Tennessee on Monday. I know a lot of you are probably excited about the prospect of rainfall again, but not everyone may get rain on the first day of Fall.

TONIGHT

We’ll end up seeing temperatures drop back to the 70s after 7 o’clock with lower 70s by the end of tonight’s high school football games. We’ll have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight with overnight lows in the lower 60s for a cool start to Saturday.

It’s going to be a warm day tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s in the afternoon. Under mostly sunny skies, it’ll feel like the middle 90s but temperatures Saturday night will drop to the lower and middle 60s with relatively low humidity. A cold front is coming on Monday morning bringing scattered showers to the area. We may have more opportunities for rain after that but there is more extreme heat forecast to return by the end of next week. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com