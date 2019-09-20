Decatur Co. medical assistant charged in prescription drug investigation

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — A medical assistant from Parsons has been indicted on 18 counts of fraudulently obtaining prescription drugs and identity theft, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Paula Hutcherson, 50, was indicted this week on 13 counts of prescription drug fraud and five counts of identity theft, according to a news release from the TBI.

A joint investigation revealed that between September 2017 and January 2019, while working as a medical assistant in Decatur County, Hutcherson used her position to fraudulently obtain prescription medications, the release says.

Hutcherson was booked Thursday into the Decatur County Jail on $20,000 bond.