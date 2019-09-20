Mugshots : Madison County : 09/19/19 – 09/20/19 September 20, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/7Dureico McKinnie Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/7Amy Beard Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 3/7James Sheppard Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/7Jimmy Mulliniks Fugitive-Hold for Humphreys County Show Caption Hide Caption 5/7Kizzy McCary Driving on suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/7Michelle Epperson Identity theft, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/7Shereeda Bowers Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/19/19 and 7 a.m. on 09/20/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest