National Public Lands Day service projects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee State Parks are celebrating National Public Lands Day with a variety of volunteer projects and hikes.

Planned service projects include cleanups, trail maintenance and removing invasive species, according to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

Some of the activities will qualify for the community service requirement in the Tennessee Promise program.

National Public Lands Day is always the fourth Saturday in September, falling on September 28 this year.

For a look at what our local state parks will have available, visit the Tennessee State Parks website.