Registration underway for Tennessee Free Youth Deer Hunt

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. — A big opportunity is available for young hunters this year.

Tennessee’s Free Youth Deer Hunt registration is underway.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will host the hunt in conjunction with the opening day of the 2019 Tennessee Young Sportsman Deer Hunt on Saturday, October 26, at Buffalo Ridge Refuge in Humphreys County. Last year, 18 young hunters had their first deer harvests.

Youth between the ages of 10 and 16, who are hunter safety certified and who have never harvested a deer, are eligible to win a spot.

If you have a child that would like to apply, visit the TWRA website.