Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Morgan Cunningham

HENDERSON, Tenn. — This week's Educator of the Week teaches at East Chester Elementary.

Morgan Cunningham wakes up at 5 a.m. every day, looking forward to her time with her students.

“Some people say I can never be a teacher, especially a special ed teacher, I can never do it, but I can’t imagine not doing it,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham assists with pre-K special education and developing students. This marks her first year as an official teacher, but it wasn’t always her original path. After previously going for nursing at Murray State University, she didn’t feel fulfilled.

“I was making good grades. I just wasn’t happy. And so I switched to special education, and I loved it,” Cunningham said. “I loved going to school — everything!”

