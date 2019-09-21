Annual Toys for Tots Trot held in the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. – People from all over the Hub City came out to run and walk with Marines for the 4th annual Toys for Tots Trot.

The Captain Jack Holland of the Marine Corps League Detachment hosted the 5-k. People were encouraged to come out and raise money for the Toys for Tots Trot program. Their mission is to make Christmas a little brighter for underprivileged children in their community.

“Coming into a school system like those I have worked in you see a lot of families that don’t have the ability to have a nice Christmas for their kids so it’s really nice to see somebody that can donate toys,” said Jessica Hale, who was participating in the walk. “Just even one small toy can make a difference.”

All proceeds from the run will provide toys for children in the upcoming holiday season.