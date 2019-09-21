Officials respond to shooting at north Jackson Walmart

JACKSON, Tenn. — Officials have confirmed that a shooting occurred in north Jackson Friday night.

Several people called in claiming that shots were fired Friday night at the north Jackson Walmart.

Some witnesses say Walmart was put on lockdown and that someone was possibly injured.

The Jackson Police Department has confirmed that there was a disagreement that led to a shooting, leaving one person with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of this person has not been released.

