A West Tennessee Farm opens a new Pumpkin Market

JACKSON, Tenn.–

It’s the grand opening week for a new pumpkin market at the Donnell Century Farm Adventure.

Pumpkin lovers can pick from 50 different pumpkins, gourds, squash, cornstalks and straw bales.

Plus free photos with their funny new scarecrows.

“I’ve got 9 acres of pumpkins, I mean lots and lots and lots and lots and lots and lots of pumpkins, I got big huge white ones little bitty white ones, multi colored ones,” said Co-owner of Donnell Century Farm Adventure Andrew Donnell.

You can visit the new Pumpkin Market Monday-Friday September 21st-27th, 10am-6pm.