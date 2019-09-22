History enthusiasts dig in at Pinson Mounds Archeofest

PINSON, Tenn. — History enthusiasts dug in at Pinson Mounds for the annual Archeofest on Saturday.

The annual event took place at the Pinson Mounds State Archeology Park, where people learned about Native American culture.

Attendees watched Choctaw Indian cultural dances, enjoyed Native American artwork and shopped at Native American vendors.

Volunteers came in from around the area to help out as part of the Tennessee Serves initiative, started by Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee.

They helped with clean up and event parking.

Archeofest runs through Sunday.