JPD seeks help in ID’ing 2 persons of interest in connection with theft

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying two persons of interest in connection with a theft that occurred in Jackson on Saturday.

According to officials, the theft occurred at Cash Today Pawn on East Chester Street.

Officials say two males entered the store and inquired about valuable pieces of jewelry, and store employees helped them with their inquiries.

Staff members noticed several valuable pieces of jewelry were missing after the two males left the store, according to the report.

If anyone can identify these persons of interest, contact Jackson Police Investigator Listenbee at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at www.jmcrimestoppers.org with any information.