JTA hosts annual Road-eo driving course

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Jackson Transit Authority hosted their annual JTA Road-eo at the Jackson Generals Ballpark Sunday afternoon.

The drivers completed several obstacle courses to show off their driving skills. Drivers had to drive through a cone course within a limited timeframe without hitting any obstacles.

“The drivers will participate in going through some courses and that show some skills as far as backing up, turning in closed quarters. just some of the things like that,” said JTA board member, Lovell Hayes. “Just regular things they do everyday.”

Members with JTA say this driving course is held every year.