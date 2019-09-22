Wine lovers celebrate at second annual winery festival in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Wine lovers celebrated a successful harvest Saturday in Humboldt.

Crown Winery in Humboldt held its second annual winery festival to celebrate the harvest season.

This fruitful celebration featured live music, wine and craft beer tastings, a grape stomping contest and fun for the kids.

Attendees also looked at some local artwork.

“We just thought it would be a great way to celebrate the completion of the harvest of our grapes and to bring all of our customers, friends, family together to have a good time and enjoy the harvest,” said Dawn Fallert, co-owner of Crown Winery.

Those in attendance were also able to buy products from the winery.