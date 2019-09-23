A family mourns after Elite Bar & Grill shooting

JACKSON, Tenn.–

Sadness and heartbreak filled the streets of Fite Lane as family members mourn the loss of Marcus Maxwell.

At just 23-years-old Maxwell was shot and killed during a shooting at Elite Bar and Grill in Northwest Jackson early Saturday morning.

“I’m Marks grandmother and he’s not gone, he’ll always be here with me, always but God knows what he’s doing, he’s never failed us, we just don’t understand, I just don’t understand why he took my baby,” said Marcus Maxwell’s Grandmother Caroline Skelter.

25 Cornelius Roberson was also killed in the shooting, police said a woman was transposed to the hospital.

“There was over 300 people in the night club and we have yet to have a witness come forward and cooperate with the police,” said Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser.

The following day a fire broke out at Elite Bar and Grill, investigators said the fire was intentionally set.

“Strengthen this family God, touch them right now Jesus, Lord we ask that you send your holy spirit down right now God,” said a friend praying at the balloon release.

For now, families and friends of Maxwell are praying.

During the night of the shooting, Jackson Police recovered multiple firearms along with evidence of gambling, narcotics, and gang activity at Elite Bar and Grill.

The ongoing investigation also revealed evidence of illegal liquor sales.

Maxwell leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter.

If you have any information on the shooting or fire at Elite Bar and Grill call the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400.

