Co-creator of Jackson International Food & Art Festival shares story of making US home

JACKSON, Tenn. — Eduardo Morales is a familiar face in the Jackson community. He helped create Jackson’s International Food and Art Festival.

“I grew up in Mexico and came to California in 1982,” Morales said. “I had my kids and my family in California, and I moved to Jackson in 2005.”

Growing up in Jalisco, Mexico, Morales says he didn’t have a school in his community. So he traveled far around his country to receive an education.

When Morales came to the U.S., he balanced work and college life while also raising four children as a single father.

“And a babysitter was very expensive for four kids,” Morales said. “Took almost half of my salary, plus I did have to pay rent and food, you know, back in those days.”

After endless working days, he says he will never forget his first personal purchase in the U.S. — a biker jacket.

“It’s a reminder of my hard work here to be in the United States,” Morales said.

His traditional Mexican outfit, called a “Traje Charro,” reminds him of his roots.

“I got my culture on me through the outfit,” Morales said. “Using this outfit means I still keep my culture on my heart.”

That culture on his heart is one of the many reasons he created the festival — to bring different people of diverse backgrounds together.

“We can involve all the cultures to become one Jackson,” Morales said. “To work all together, embrace the races, respect each other, love each other. If anybody has an idea or dream, work on it and make it, make it something big.”

