Dyersburg nurse wins car in Lifeline blood donation promotion

PARIS, Tenn. — A lucky blood donor was rewarded this weekend with a new car.

Jennifer Ozment, a registered nurse from Dyersburg, donated blood this summer during the Joe Mahan Ford Blood Donor promotion.

Joe and Dian Mahan presented Ozment with a 2019 Ford Fiesta Saturday at Joe Mahan Ford in Paris, according to a news release from Lifeline Blood Services.

“As a nurse, I have seen firsthand how blood transfusions save lives,” Ozment said. “I try to donate blood as often as I can and encourage others to do the same.”

The dealership agreed to donate the car earlier this year after Lifeline reached out to them.

All Lifeline blood donors who donated blood at all blood drive locations June 1 through August 31 were eligible to register to win the car.

Over 5,000 lives were saved through these efforts, according to the release.

Lifeline Blood Services is a nonprofit community blood center and the official provider of blood and blood products to patients in 20 hospitals and nine Air Evac units in West Tennessee, the release says.

Visit lifelinebloodserv.org to see when a bloodmobile will be in your area, or give blood at Lifeline Blood Services, located at 183 Sterling Farms Drive in Jackson, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, or call 800-924-6572.