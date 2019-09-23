Family mourns after Elite Bar & Grill shooting

JACKSON, Tenn.–Sadness and heartbreak filled Fite Lane as family members mourn the loss of Marcus Maxwell.

At just 23 years old, Maxwell was killed during a shooting at Elite Bar and Grill in north Jackson early Saturday morning.

“He’s not gone, he’ll always be here with me, always. But God knows what he’s doing, he’s never failed us, we just don’t understand. I just don’t understand why he took my baby,” Maxwell’s grandmother Caroline Skelter said.

25-year-old Cornelius Roberson was also killed in the shooting. Police say a woman was taken to the hospital with injuries which could have been life-threatening as well.

“There were over 300 people in the night club, and we have yet to have a witness come forward and cooperate with the police,” Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser said.

Investigators say a fire that started the next day at Elite Bar and Grill was intentionally set.

For now, families and friends of Maxwell are praying. Maxwell leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter.

The night of the shooting, Jackson police recovered multiple weapons, along with evidence of gambling, narcotics, and gang activity at Elite Bar and Grill. Police say the investigation also revealed evidence of illegal liquor sales.

If you have any information on the shooting or fire at Elite Bar and Grill, call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.