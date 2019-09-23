Jackson Police identify grandmother and grandchildren killed in weekend wreck

JACKSON, Tenn.– The Jackson Police Department identified a woman who was killed along with two of her grandchildren this weekend in a single-vehicle crash.

Fifty-five-year-old Mary Powell of Jackson was traveling south on highway 70-bypass near Cartmell Street when she swerved, over-corrected and left the road before crashing into a utility pole and a tree, according to police.

Powell’s 8-year-old granddaughter and 5-year-old grandson were in the car with her at the time of the crash.

All three died at the scene.