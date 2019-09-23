Man arrested in Gibson Co. homicide investigation

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Milan man is now facing a second-degree murder charge in a homicide investigation in Gibson County.

Anthony York, 61, was arrested Monday without incident at his home in Milan, according to a news release from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office.

York is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Timothy Jones. Jones’ body was discovered April 2 in his apartment on Bradford Highway.

York was identified as a person of interest early in the investigation and was arrested Monday after investigators received preliminary lab results on two pieces of key evidence, according to the release.

York is in custody at the Gibson County Correctional Complex in lieu of $150,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. October 1 in Trenton General Sessions Court.

The investigation is ongoing and more evidence is waiting to be analyzed at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab, according to the release.