Missing elderly man from California found in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A bizarre discovery in Benton County has experts speaking out.

On Saturday night, the Benton County Sheriff’s Department assisted an elderly man who parked in the middle of an I-40 exit ramp. According to the department, he was confused and rambling. When they ran his ID, they found he was actually a missing person all the way from California.

Sheriff Kenny Christopher says the family mentioned he has dementia.

Unfortunately, stories like these are all too common when dealing with the elderly.

“I guess they get away from home and they get even further confused,” Sheriff Christopher said. “They keep thinking that they’re close to home, most of the time.”

Heather Smith works in family and consumer services with the UT Extension Office.

“That part of their brain is no longer functioning, where they can legally rationalize or mentally or physically recognize the consequences of their actions,” Smith said.

If your family member is becoming more forgetful when doing daily tasks, or if they’re experiencing mood swings, those should be your first signs that something like driving should be limited, or stopped altogether.

Smith says if you do confront an elderly family member, you should have a group of people who can help that person continue their daily routine.

“Try to keep their environment as normal as possible, as stable as possible, and try to continue on with their daily activities as best as you can,” Smith said.

According to the sheriff’s department, the man is currently being treated in Memphis.