Mugshots : Madison County : 09/20/19 – 09/23/19

1/39 Gloria Holloway Shoplifting

2/39 Atlas Pittman Aggravated domestic assault, resisting stop/arrest

3/39 Atoreius Thompson Violation of probation

4/39 Brandon Lane Evading arrest



5/39 Brandon Williamson Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/39 Cameron Nelson Schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

7/39 Cedric Cross Criminal impersonation, violation of probation, schedule VI drug violations

8/39 Chester Gillum Sex offender registry violations



9/39 Christopher Boyd Assault

10/39 Christopher Price Simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license

11/39 Davionne Leakes Embezzlement

12/39 Megan Stovall Failure to appear



13/39 Devin Dixon Shoplifting

14/39 Demorris Pritchett Shoplifting

15/39 Dennis Cobb Simple domestic assault

16/39 Detavius Johnson Driving on revoked/suspended license



17/39 Eric Wilson Fugitive-Hold for other agency

18/39 Jarvis Hodges Driving on revoked/suspended license

19/39 Jeffery Brashers DUI

20/39 Johnathan Newton Public intoxication



21/39 Kimberly Newton Public intoxication

22/39 Landon Simmons Driving on revoked license

23/39 Wiley Austin Robbery

24/39 Makayla Cole Shoplifting



25/39 Marcus Johnson Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

26/39 Markeevious Nolan Evading arrest, driving while unlicensed

27/39 Marshall Yancey Shoplifting

28/39 Martavius Bond Violation of probation



29/39 Martin Rhea Shoplifting

30/39 Matthew Barnett Violation of community corrections, fugitive-hold for other agency

31/39 Tyler McCalmon Driving on revoked/suspended license

32/39 Michael White Simple domestic assault



33/39 Roderick Lewis Driving on revoked/suspended license

34/39 Rodreckious Woodruff Driving on revoked/suspended license

35/39 Terry Hicks Failure to comply

36/39 Terry Lake Simple domestic assault, vandalism



37/39 Tierra Pendleton Simple domestic assault

38/39 Todd Blue Simple domestic assault

39/39 Tovaris Kee DUI, violation of implied consent law















































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/20/19 and 7 a.m. on 09/23/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.