Showers Lingering This Evening

Weather Update – 6:30 p.m. – Monday, September 23rd

Well maybe you didn’t get rain today and maybe you did but it certainly didn’t make up for the 26 days in a row that we had none! Only a few showers have shown up so far today, but we’re not done yet. More rain is possible before the end up the day as a cold front slowly moves through West Tennessee. This boundary will be in the area later this week, so we have more opportunities for rain this week besides today.

TONIGHT

We can expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies later tonight. The clear it gets the cooler it’ll be! Temperatures will drop to the middle and upper 50s by sunrise on Tuesday morning for a much more Fall-like feel to the day.

After a cool morning, temperatures will warm up to the lower and middle 80s tomorrow afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Rain is unlikely on Tuesday but we could see showers on Wednesday or Thursday with the front returning to the area. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including the extreme heat forecast to end the month of September, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

