Slight Chance Of Rain Today

Weather Update: Monday September 23

Good Morning West Tennessee. We actually have somewhat active weather this morning. A cold front will slide front around the Ohio Valley into the Tennessee valley this morning and afternoon. Thus far its mainly been a cloud producer for us. However I do expect to see a few spotty light showers as well. Unfortunately the main forcing for this frontal system is far removed front the surface boundary that is slowly dropping south. Therefore, it will be actually weakening with time. Nevertheless, it will still usher in much more Fall like air as it passes and we go into Tuesday!

