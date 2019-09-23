UPDATE: Police ID men killed in nightclub shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police have identified two men killed in a weekend shooting at a Jackson nightclub.

Marcus Maxwell, 23, and Cornelius Roberson, 25, both were killed in the shooting that occurred early Saturday morning at Club Elite, located at 45 Broadview Drive, according to a news release from the Jackson Police Department.

A third victim was transported to a local hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Police responded to the shooting around 2:40 a.m. Saturday and encountered a crowd fleeing the scene.

Police say around 300 people were at the club with the shooting happened. However, they say no one has come forward with information that could help solve the case.

During the night of the investigation, police recovered multiple guns along with evidence of gambling, drugs and gang activity at the club, according to the release. The investigation also revealed evidence of illegal liquor sales.

Police Chief Julian Wiser is in communication with the district attorney to file a nuisance action against the club, the release says. He has also contacted City Attorney Lewis Cobb to seek other civil action that can be taken against the management and/or owner.

Anyone with information in the shooting is urged to contact Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).