Bradford kicks off 19th annual Doodle Soup Days

BRADFORD, Tenn. — If you’re looking for dinner plans this week, look no further.

Tuesday night kicks off the 19th annual Doodle Soup Days in Bradford.

“We have a chicken dinner for the entire community. Tyson is coming out to feed the community. After that at 6:30, we’ll have trivia night,” Amanda Hollinshead, who plays Mrs. Doodle, said.

As for the rest of the week leading up to Friday, “Wednesday night, we have a community church service. Thursday night, the Bethel Renaissance group will be out. We’ll have a pork chop supper. We’re selling tickets for $10, and still have some available,” Hollinshead said.

Thursday at noon, you can try doodle soup at the Bradford Senior Center.

“We’ve been serving it at the senior center for as long as Doodle Soup Days has been going on,” director for the Gibson County Office on Aging and for the Bradford Senior Center Pam Dethloff said.

Most of Friday’s fun takes place at Bradford Community Park.

“We have a group coming down from Memphis, the Songwriter’s Association, and they’re going to be headlining our night. We sell plates up at the park with the chicken, mashed potatoes, corn and either biscuits or crackers, and doodle soup,” Hollinshead said.

If you’ve ever wondered how to make it, experienced doodle soup cook Vicky Arnold explains what to do after baking the chicken. “After your chicken is done, you take the broth, and say, a half a cup of vinegar and red pepper,” she said.

There’s something for everyone at this year’s festival. For a schedule of events, visit the events section of the Doodle Soup Days website.