Lane enters conference play following two straight wins

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lane enters Week 4 of the college football season with consecutive wins after a dominating performance in their home opener against Edward Waters College.

Offensively, everything seemed to click for the Dragons, who recorded 463 yards of total offense with no turnovers.

Looking ahead to this week, Lane heads to Miles College for their first conference game of the season. Both teams enter at 2-1 with kickoff beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.