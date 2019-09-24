Madison County Fire Department teach local students fire safety

JACKSON, Tenn. –The Madison County Fire Department is teaching students more about fire safety.

Madison County Fire Chief Eric Turner spoke to students and Parkview Learning Center Tuesday morning.

Turner says he hopes through similar discussions, students and the community can learn more about the fire department and what fire fighters do.

“We don’t usually get to see those youth and people in this kind of setting, so when we have time to come out, sit, and talk to them and answer their questions, and maybe it’s something they don’t know about what we do and they’ve always wondered,” said Chief Turner.

Turner also said opportunities like this help the department reach out to potential volunteer firefighters.