Mugshots : Madison County : 09/23/19 – 09/24/19 September 24, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/16Joslyn Haynes Contempt of court 2/16Steven Simmons Violation of order of protection 3/16Dallas Brogdon Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, failure to appear 4/16Zacchaeus Lee Disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest 5/16David Brown Violation of community corrections 6/16Thomas Goyer Violation of community corrections 7/16Daylon Ballard Violation of community corrections 8/16Eleazar Pena Failure to appear 9/16Jason Doss Violation of probation 10/16Jeff Buchanan Driving on revoked/suspended license 11/16Jessica Hodge Simple domestic assault 12/16Joshua McDougle Aggravated assault, interfere with emergency call 13/16Keisha Gates Failure to appear 14/16Khylee Myers Driving on suspended license 15/16Nicholas Sinclair Aggravated assault 16/16Reginald Cole Drag racing The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/23/19 and 7 a.m. on 09/24/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.