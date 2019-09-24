Mugshots : Madison County : 09/23/19 – 09/24/19

1/16 Joslyn Haynes Contempt of court

2/16 Steven Simmons Violation of order of protection

3/16 Dallas Brogdon Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, failure to appear

4/16 Zacchaeus Lee Disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest



5/16 David Brown Violation of community corrections

6/16 Thomas Goyer Violation of community corrections

7/16 Daylon Ballard Violation of community corrections

8/16 Eleazar Pena Failure to appear



9/16 Jason Doss Violation of probation

10/16 Jeff Buchanan Driving on revoked/suspended license

11/16 Jessica Hodge Simple domestic assault

12/16 Joshua McDougle Aggravated assault, interfere with emergency call



13/16 Keisha Gates Failure to appear

14/16 Khylee Myers Driving on suspended license

15/16 Nicholas Sinclair Aggravated assault

16/16 Reginald Cole Drag racing

































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/23/19 and 7 a.m. on 09/24/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.