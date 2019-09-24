Scattered Thunderstorms Possible on Wednesday

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Tuesday, September 24th

This morning was the coolest morning we’ve had all month, and the coldest temperature we’ve had since…well…August 29th! We still expect for the extreme heat to be kept at bay for a couple of days before returning later this week but with a frontal boundary in the area, some of us may get some more rain soon!

TONIGHT

We may have an isolated shower or two near the Mississippi River early this evening but most of West Tennessee is expected to remain dry tonight. Skies will be cloudy at first this evening and gradually get clearer by Wednesday morning. Tonight won’t be as cool as last night but it will still be comfortable with temperatures dropping to the upper 50s and lower 60s by sunrise.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy tomorrow with highs in the middle 80s. There’s a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the whole day with some rain falling heavily at times. Be prepared with an umbrella just in case and when thunder roars, head indoors! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest hour-by-hour forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

