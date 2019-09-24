Students prepare for emergencies with pillowcase kits

JACKSON, Tenn.– Local organizations are teaming up to make sure students are prepared for emergencies.

About 1,000 third graders in Jackson will receive emergency kits as part of the American Red Cross Pillowcase Project.

The kits are in pillowcases and contain water, toothbrushes, flashlights, and other important items.

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department, emergency management agency, school system, and Red Cross all participated in the program.