Three-drawer chest recall information

Home Meridian has announced a recall for its three-drawer chests due to a tip-over hazard.

The mid-century chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.

No injuries have been reported.

The chests were sold online through Wayfair, Amazon, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

If you have one of these chests, contact Home Meridian to receive a free tip-over restraint kit.

To contact Home Meridian, call 800-819-4796 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or go to their website at www.homemeridian.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information.