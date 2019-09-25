2 people injured from shooting in East Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.–

Jackson Police rushed to Neff and Middleton after reports of gunfire and a car in flames.

“First noticed a vehicle that had been wrecked and they noticed a victim inside the vehicle that was suffering from a gunshot injury,” said Jackson Police Department Captain Derick Tisdale.

Several spots of blood are left on Middleton Street just feet away from this vehicle.

“I do believe the vehicle was on fire.” said Capt. Tisdale.

Investigators said they rescued the injured male victim from the burning car.

He was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

“We received a second call of another subject suffering from a gunshot injury, and I believe its in the area of Orchard and LaConte,” said Capt. Tisdale.

Investigators quickly left this scene to help the second victim who was also taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police are looking for a person of interest who is a 6ft tall African American man wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants.

Investigators with the Jackson Police Department are asking anyone for information on this shooting or the person of interest to call them at 731-425-8400.