Crash blocks Interstate 40 in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A crash on Interstate 40 near Brownsville has all westbound lanes blocked, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

THP says the wreck involves a tractor-trailer truck, and injuries were initially reported in the crash.

Both westbound lanes have been blocked due to the crash, and traffic is being rerouted at Exit 56.

Representatives with the Haywood County Emergency Management Agency are en route due to the truck leaking oil, according to THP.

The extent of the injuries reported in the crash is currently unknown.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Map estimates the roadway should be cleared by noon.