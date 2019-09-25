Dyersburg middle, high schools on lockdown; schools secure

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Two Dyersburg schools are on lockdown as police investigate a tip Wednesday morning.

The Dyersburg City School District says the Dyersburg Police Department received a tip that someone might be at the schools Wednesday. The exact nature of the tip has not been confirmed at this time.

Dyersburg Middle School and Dyersburg High School are currently on lockdown as a precaution.

The Dyersburg Police Department says the schools are secure. Dyersburg City Schools confirmed in a Facebook post that students and faculty members are safe.

The City of Dyersburg posted on their Facebook page that there has not been a shooting or active shooter at Dyersburg High School.

The post says Dyersburg police are clearing the high school at this time.

