Madison Co. Election Commission discusses possible new voting system

JACKSON, Tenn. — “Fairly soon, we think we might make a change,” Madison County Administrator of Elections Kim Buckley said.

She says the change will make voting easier.

The election commission is exploring options for possible new voting systems, since their current ones are outdated.

“This was just a work session for us to sort of start looking around and seeing what we might like to do when we change voting systems,” Buckley said.

Buckley said there’s one method they’ve been looking into that they know voters can easily understand, and that’s the good, old-fashioned pencil and paper.

“We think there will be less training and less fear for the voters perhaps,” Buckley said.

She also said these systems will help prevent any tampering with votes.

“That’s something that we’re all keenly aware of because we want to keep the election process pure and safe,” Buckley said.

Buckley also said with the unexpected school board election in December, they may not rush into making any voting system changes in the near future.