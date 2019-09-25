Mugshots : Madison County : 09/24/19 – 09/25/19

1/7 John Rickman Violation of probation

2/7 Lauren Marshall Violation of probation

3/7 Clintnard Estes Shoplifting

4/7 Zacchaeus Lee Aggravated assault, resisting stop/arrest



5/7 Jennifer Lovette Worthless checks

6/7 Jordan Atkins Fraudulent use of a credit/ATM card

7/7 Joshua Jarman Violation of probation













The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/24/19 and 7 a.m. on 09/25/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.