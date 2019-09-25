Mugshots : Madison County : 09/24/19 – 09/25/19 September 25, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/7John Rickman Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/7Lauren Marshall Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/7Clintnard Estes Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 4/7Zacchaeus Lee Aggravated assault, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 5/7Jennifer Lovette Worthless checks Show Caption Hide Caption 6/7Jordan Atkins Fraudulent use of a credit/ATM card Show Caption Hide Caption 7/7Joshua Jarman Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/24/19 and 7 a.m. on 09/25/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest