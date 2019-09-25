Police find no threat after Dyersburg school lockdown

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A high school is placed on lockdown following threats made Wednesday morning.

“Just before 11 a.m., we received a report of a threat to Dyersburg High School. Following our procedures, we went on immediate lockdown,” Director of Schools for Dyersburg City Schools Neel Durbin said.

“Dyersburg Police Department and local authorities responded extremely quickly and appropriately to secure the building and the grounds,” Durbin said.

Police did not find a credible threat after searching the school and grounds.

Durbin says the process to secure the area took about two hours.

“We have additional safety measures in place to ensure the safety of our students,” Durbin said.

Dyersburg Middle School was also placed under a soft lockdown as a precaution.

“Anytime that we have a situation at one school, we go into soft lockdowns at our other schools simply for security measures. That is part of our procedure,” Durbin said.

Durbin also said that school will still take place Thursday as normal.

School officials say there will be an increased police presence at Dyersburg City Schools and additional safety measures in place as the investigation into the threat continues.