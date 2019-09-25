Scattered Showers Tonight and Tomorrow

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. – Wednesday, September 25th

Showers have brought over half an inch of rain to much of West Tennessee today but some areas have only had a trace or none near the Tennessee-Mississippi state line. It was a good amount for Jackson, and despite recently setting the record for the most days in a row without rain (26) , this will take us out of the running for the driest September on record or anywhere else on the “Top 10 Driest Septembers” list.

TONIGHT

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to make their way through West Tennessee this afternoon and eventually take a break in the early evening before coming back. We’ll have a cloudy night with temperatures dropping down to the upper 60s by Thursday morning with a chance for more rain tomorrow.

Temperatures will only warm up to the upper 70s and lower 80s Thursday afternoon with scattered showers in the morning and early afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Pockets of heavy rain remain possible with scattered thunderstorms too. Temperatures will be getting much warmer later this week and may even approach record highs next week! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

