TBI asks for surveillance video in missing person investigation

CAMDEN, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing Camden man.

The TBI is asking that anyone with surveillance video from the area of Main Street and Post Oak Avenue in Camden between 11 p.m. September 4 and 8 a.m. September 5 review that video for images of Phillip Linville.

Camden police say Linville, 36, may have been seen between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. September 24 at Camden City Park. Investigators believe he may have an altered mental status. Anyone in the areas of Armory Drive, Mt. Carmel Road to Highway 641, and Highway 70 West with surveillance video is also asked to call the Camden Police Department.

Family members say Linville has recently shown signs of paranoia and schizophrenic behavior, but he is not known to act violently or aggressively.

Linville was last seen September 13 in Camden. Police say he told an acquaintance he was going to Nashville for a job interview.

Linville is described as a white man, about 5-feet, 11-inches tall, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who has contact with Linville, knows where he may be, or has relevant surveillance video is asked to call the Camden Police Department at 731-584-4622 or 731-584-4623.