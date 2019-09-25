What’s New Wednesday: Hana Sushi

Japanese restaurant t Hana Sushi in North Jackson just opened in April on Union University Drive.

Mimi Liu works at the restaurant. Mandarin is her fist language and English is her second language.

“We don’t really eat the pizzas or burgers. The hibachi is one of my favorite dishes here,” says Liu.

Hana offers more than just delicious sushi; they have poke bowls, custom bowls, crab cheese wontons, lunch bento boxes and more.

“I think the custom bowls are good because then if you don’t like something and a lot of times people don’t like sushi, so you can custom it to

what you like,” said loyal customer, Leslie Bullman.

“It’s super good. It’s fresh. I just highly recommend it,” said Hana worker, Rachel Nesler.

“I’m really happy to see people coming back and they told us ‘we heard very good things about you.’ Most customers here like our food and it makes me happy,” said Liu.

Hana Sushi is located at 1363 Union University Dr. Ste H in North Jackson.