Marjorie Lipps Cranford
|Name: City & State
|Marjorie Lipps Cranford, Nashville, Tennessee formerly of Paris.
|Age:
|95
|Place of Death:
|Maristone of Franklin Assisted Living
|Date of Death:
|Thursday, September 26, 2019
|Funeral Time/Day:
|12:00 P.M. Sunday, September 29, 2019
|Place of Funeral:
|Family graveside service
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Dr. Scott Cranford
|Place of Burial:
|Gray Cemetery
|Visitation:
|N/A
|Date/Place of Birth:
|January 17, 1924, Paris, Tennessee
|Pallbearers:
|Family
|Both Parents Names:
|Taz G. Lipps and Estella Wofford Lipps, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|L.E. Cranford, married: June 29, 1941; preceded: October 18, 1996
|Sons: City/State
|Dr. Scott (Anita) Cranford, Franklin, Tennessee
Lee (Diane) Cranford, Nashville, Tennessee
Dr. Barry Cranford, Lake Charles, Louisiana
|Brothers: City/State
|Lenwell Lipps, preceded
|Grandchildren:
|Four
|Great-grandchildren:
|Seven
|Other Relatives:
|Personal Information:
|Mrs. Cranford worked as a travel agent and visited spots all over the world. Her favorite place to travel to was the Middle East, visiting there a sum of 57 times. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ and was a Veteran’s hospital volunteer.