Marjorie Lipps Cranford

WBBJ Staff

 

Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer

McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.

                                                                        Paris, TN 38242                           Phone # (731)642-1441
Name: City & State Marjorie Lipps Cranford, Nashville, Tennessee formerly of Paris.
Age: 95
Place of Death: Maristone of Franklin Assisted Living
Date of Death: Thursday, September 26, 2019
Funeral Time/Day: 12:00 P.M. Sunday, September 29, 2019
Place of Funeral: Family graveside service 
Minister/Celebrant: Dr. Scott Cranford 
Place of Burial: Gray Cemetery
Visitation: N/A
Date/Place of Birth: January 17, 1924, Paris, Tennessee
Pallbearers: Family
Both Parents Names: 

include mother’s maiden

(surviving or preceded)

 Taz G. Lipps and Estella Wofford Lipps, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage L.E. Cranford, married: June 29, 1941; preceded: October 18, 1996
Sons: City/State Dr. Scott (Anita) Cranford, Franklin, Tennessee

Lee (Diane) Cranford, Nashville, Tennessee

Dr. Barry Cranford, Lake Charles, Louisiana 
Brothers: City/State Lenwell Lipps, preceded
Grandchildren: Four
Great-grandchildren: Seven
Other Relatives: 
Personal Information: Mrs. Cranford worked as a travel agent and visited spots all over the world. Her favorite place to travel to was the Middle East, visiting there a sum of 57 times. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ and was a Veteran’s hospital volunteer. 

Related Posts