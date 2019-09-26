Alabama man, Dyersburg juvenile charged in connection with school threat

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — An Alabama man and a juvenile from Dyersburg have been charged in connection with a threat that put Dyersburg schools on lockdown.

Arthur Jackson Jr., 19, was arrested Thursday by the Tuskegee, Alabama, Police Department, according to a statement posted on the Dyersburg Police Department’s Facebook page.

He is charged with filing a false police report.

The threat was called in to the Dyersburg Police Department around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Police say Jackson was developed as a person of interest within hours of the threat.

Jackson will remain in custody pending an extradition hearing in Alabama.

An 11-year-old Dyersburg girl is also charged with filing a false police report in connection with the threat, according to police.

The juvenile will appear at 8:30 a.m. October 16 in Dyer County Juvenile Court.

Filing a false police report is a Class C Felony, according to police.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell declined to discuss a motive or the connection between the juvenile and Jackson.