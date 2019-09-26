Another Stretch of Extreme Heat Heading Our Way

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Thursday, September 26th

West Tennessee continues to oscillate between two extremes! Today, high temperatures stayed in the middle 70s in Madison county – the first time that’s happened in 112 days. We’re about to jump back into and extremely hot and humid pattern over the next several days so enjoy the cooler weather while you still can! We’ll also be fairly dry over the next several days which is a shame considering that a decent size plot of West Tennessee is now in a moderate drought. It’s the first time since the week before Christmas in 2016 that we’ve had a moderate drought in Madison County.

TONIGHT

Now that the rain is gone we’ll see cloudy skies stick around into the evening. Our weather will stay humid overnight keeping temperatures to the middle and upper 60s at the coolest point of the night. Patchy fog will be possible in West Tennessee in spots that see clear skies with light winds early tomorrow.

After the morning fog mixes out on Friday, temperatures will warm up to the lower 90s under sunny skies. Temperatures will be in the middle 80s at kick off of high school football games Friday night. Tomorrow begins another long stretch of hot and dry weather for West Tennessee. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including how hot it could be to start October, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com