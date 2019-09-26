Bethel returns to action after bye week

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — The Bethel Wildcats return to competition this Saturday following a bye week. Physicality and tempo have been two key themes over the past two weeks of practice in McKenzie.

Currently 2-1 to begin the early season, the 17th ranked Wildcats prepare for a road contest against Point University. Following Saturday’s game, Bethel will have their hands full with 11th ranked Lindsey Wilson and 13th ranked University of the Cumberlands in back to back weeks.

Head coach Mike Jasper realizes the upcoming games on the schedule, but wants his guys to focus on the task at hand, taking it one game at a time.

Bethel will look for their third straight win this Saturday afternoon. Kickoff at Point University is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.