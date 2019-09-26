Dishwasher recall information

Asko is recalling its dishwashers due to a fire hazard.

The dishwasher power cord can reportedly overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Asko has received 53 reports of the power cord overheating.

No injuries have been reported.

If you have one of these dishwashers, turn off the power to the dishwasher at the circuit board and contact Asko to schedule a free, in-home repair.

To contact Asko, call toll-free at 888-651-9376 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at NAsupport@asko.com, or online at www.askona.com and click “Customer Care,” then “Safety Notices” for more information.