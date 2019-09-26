Gibson County Memorial Library receives grant

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Gibson County library received a grant Thursday.

Gibson County Memorial Library in Milan has been awarded the Tennessee State Library and Archives Technology Grant.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett hand-delivered the check to the library Thursday morning.

The grant will be used to keep the library’s computer and other software up to date.

Milan Mayor B.W. Beasley says he’s very excited about receiving the grant.

“The more access we have for our citizens to employment or anything else, it builds our workforce and builds education,” Beasley said. “They’ll have access to different education programs at will.”

The check was presented in the amount of over $3,300.