Humboldt man sentenced on gun charge

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Humboldt man has been sentenced to more than seven years on a federal charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

In a news release, U.S. Attorney Mike Dunavant announced the sentence for 34-year-old Matthew Pate.

The release says Pate was arrested by the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office in July after deputies responded to a domestic assault complaint. The release says Pate was accused in that case of waving a .380-caliber pistol at his wife, mother-in-law and children.

The release says Pate was prohibited from carrying a firearm due to a previous felony conviction for aggravated assault.

During the investigation, deputies searched the home and found three pistols and two rifles. One of those guns had been reported stolen, and a second had a serial number that had been partially destroyed.

Deputies also found numerous Alprazolam pills in the home.

The release says Pate admitted to buying the guns from another person.

In addition to his sentence, Pate will serve an additional three years of supervised release.