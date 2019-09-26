Man sentenced to 15 years for possessing firearm as felon

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Marshawn Keith Burrus, 56, was sentenced Tuesday to 188 months in prison, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee D. Michael Dunavant.

According to information presented in court, Jackson police arrested Burrus June 8, 2018, when they searched a room at Old Hickory Inn, finding a gun and drugs.

Police also found a handgun in a car parked outside the hotel, according to the release.

Burrus reportedly told police he had bought both guns from two different people.

Burrus had previously been convicted of multiple felony offenses including four counts of robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated burglary, sale of drugs, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, evading arrest by motor vehicle, two counts of carjacking and another possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the release says.

Jackson police arrested Burrus again August 20, 2018, for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and drug offenses, according to the release.

Burrus’ sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release.