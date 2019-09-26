Funeral Services for Mary M. Moore, age 91, will be Monday, September 30, 2019 at 12:00 PM at St. John No. 2 Missionary Baptist Church on Bond Cemetery Road in Denmark, Tennessee. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Moore died Sunday, September 22, 2019 at her residence in Atlanta, Georgia.

Visitation and Family Hour for Mrs. Moore will be Monday, September 30, 2019 from 11:00 AM until time of service at St. John No. 2 Missionary Baptist Church.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.